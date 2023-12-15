Asset Dedication LLC Increases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,075 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. United Bank lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 2.1 %

TJX opened at $89.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $102.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

