Asset Dedication LLC Lowers Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,242 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 2.7 %

NSC opened at $233.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.45. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $260.20.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.