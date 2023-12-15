Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 120 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.64.

AON stock opened at $317.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $280.89 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.22.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

