Asset Dedication LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 73,429,036 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14,027.6% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,436,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390,977 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $129,043,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 941.7% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 877,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,521,000 after acquiring an additional 793,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 789,244 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $154.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.53. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $157.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

