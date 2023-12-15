Asset Dedication LLC Sells 1,923 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in MetLife by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after buying an additional 346,999 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in MetLife by 937.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in MetLife by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MET stock opened at $66.90 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $73.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.08 and its 200 day moving average is $60.68. The company has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

Several brokerages have commented on MET. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

