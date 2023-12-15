Asset Dedication LLC Sells 485 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $37.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.92.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,967.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,967.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 350,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,953,285.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 78,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,368 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

