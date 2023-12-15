Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) PT Raised to $4.80 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.20 to $4.80 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of AUTL stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $864.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.