AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,069 shares of company stock worth $38,803,642. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens upped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,851.50.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,636.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,600.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,525.84. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $27.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.29 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

