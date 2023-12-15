B. Riley Comments on Traeger, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:COOK)

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Traeger in a research note issued on Monday, December 11th. B. Riley analyst A. Glaessgen anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Traeger’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Traeger’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Get Traeger alerts:

COOK has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Traeger from $3.00 to $2.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Traeger from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.76.

Traeger Stock Up 16.3 %

COOK opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $367.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.89. Traeger has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $6.70.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Traeger had a negative return on equity of 20.16% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $117.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.97 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Traeger

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Traeger by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Traeger by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 97,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Traeger by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Traeger by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Traeger by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. 42.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Traeger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.