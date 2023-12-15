B. Riley Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

B. Riley restated their neutral rating on shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LAND. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut Gladstone Land from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.67.

LAND stock opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.41 million, a P/E ratio of -50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently -193.10%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 684.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 219.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

