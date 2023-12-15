Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Upgraded by Odeon Capital Group to Buy

Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Odeon Capital Group currently has $37.94 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Bank of America Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $33.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average of $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $268.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Bank of America by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

