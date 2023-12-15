Berkshire Hathaway Inc Acquires 3,200,799 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,200,799 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $181,005,183.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 238,533,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,489,051,837.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, December 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,149,802 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.91 per share, for a total transaction of $122,345,231.82.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,040,067 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35.

On Monday, October 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,686,368 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $105,903,910.40.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $58.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.19 and a 200 day moving average of $61.46. The firm has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $67.93.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

