Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 2,149,802 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,149,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.91 per share, for a total transaction of $122,345,231.82. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 230,200,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,100,729,178.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,200,799 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $181,005,183.45.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,040,067 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35.

On Monday, October 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,686,368 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $105,903,910.40.

OXY stock opened at $58.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.46. The company has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

