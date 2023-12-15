biote (NASDAQ:BTMDW) Stock Price Up 9.3%

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMDW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 3,150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 58,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

biote Trading Up 9.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27.

Get biote alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in biote stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMDW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 249,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for biote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for biote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.