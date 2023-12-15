Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) were down 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.41. Approximately 270,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 251,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BTM shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Bitcoin Depot in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Bitcoin Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Bitcoin Depot Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.50.

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $179.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bitcoin Depot Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bitcoin Depot

In related news, insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 822,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 30,000 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 353,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,233.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 822,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitcoin Depot

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTM. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,244,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter worth $2,464,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,075,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $902,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $703,000. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

