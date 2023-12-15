Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Acumen Capital raised their price target on the stock from C$10.25 to C$12.00. Acumen Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Black Diamond Group traded as high as C$8.63 and last traded at C$8.58, with a volume of 28481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.42.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Cormark boosted their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Black Diamond Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of C$514.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.62.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.00 million. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Research analysts predict that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.4600335 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Diamond Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a positive change from Black Diamond Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.64%.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

See Also

