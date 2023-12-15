BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.53

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.53 and traded as high as $4.00. BlackRock Capital Investment shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 368,857 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on BKCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $286.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Capital Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 101.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

