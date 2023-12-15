Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Trading Up 4.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $25.61 and last traded at $25.27. Approximately 123,415 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 296,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.
BLBD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Bird currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $836.74 million, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.
Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.
