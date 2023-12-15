Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Trading Up 4.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $25.61 and last traded at $25.27. Approximately 123,415 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 296,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

BLBD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Bird currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blue Bird

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Bird

Blue Bird Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP raised its stake in Blue Bird by 113.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Blue Bird by 198.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Blue Bird by 89.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Blue Bird by 325.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Blue Bird by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $836.74 million, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Blue Bird Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.