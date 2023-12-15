Blue Valley Ban (OTCMKTS:BVBC) versus TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Financial Contrast

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) and Blue Valley Ban (OTCMKTS:BVBC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares TowneBank and Blue Valley Ban’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TowneBank 18.90% 9.01% 1.06% Blue Valley Ban N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.0% of TowneBank shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of TowneBank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.8% of Blue Valley Ban shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TowneBank $743.51 million 2.99 $188.99 million $2.32 13.15 Blue Valley Ban N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TowneBank has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Valley Ban.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TowneBank and Blue Valley Ban, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TowneBank 0 3 2 0 2.40 Blue Valley Ban 0 0 0 0 N/A

TowneBank currently has a consensus target price of $27.75, indicating a potential downside of 9.05%. Given TowneBank’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TowneBank is more favorable than Blue Valley Ban.

Summary

TowneBank beats Blue Valley Ban on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured and unsecured personal loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and equipment and machinery purchases; and mortgage loans, as well as real estate acquisition, development, and construction loans. In addition, it provides other services, such as safe deposit boxes, treasury management services, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as online, mobile, and on-call banking services. Further, the company offers documentation services to accomplish tax deferral to investors; investment and asset management services; commercial mortgage brokerage services; and other financial services, such as financial, retirement, and estate planning services, as well as assistance on various investment options comprising alternative investments, annuities, margin accounts, convertible bonds, and pension and profit-sharing plans. Additionally, it provides residential real estate, relocation, property management, vacation rentals, and title and settlement services; and originates residential mortgage loans. The company also offers life, property, casualty, and vehicle insurance services; and employee benefit programs, such as health, dental, vision, and disability insurance. It operates in Richmond, Virginia, the Greater Hampton Roads region in southeastern Virginia, northeastern North Carolina, Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, and Greenville, North Carolina. TowneBank was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Portsmouth, Virginia.

About Blue Valley Ban

Blue Valley Ban Corp. operates as the holding company for Bank of Blue Valley that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in Johnson County, Kansas. It accepts various deposit products, including time and demand deposits, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, NOW accounts, and money market accounts; and provides commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, construction loans, home equity loans, working capital financing, and consumer loans, as well as lease financing. The company also offers wealth management services, including financial planning, private banking, trust, and investment services; debit and credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. It serves customers through five locations, including Overland Park, Olathe, Shawnee, Leawood, and Lenexa. Blue Valley Ban Corp. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

