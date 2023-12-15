BMO Capital Markets Increases Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target to C$18.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ELD. Stifel Canada raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$12.20 to C$11.70 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.53.

TSE ELD opened at C$16.88 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of C$10.69 and a 52 week high of C$18.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. The stock has a market cap of C$3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.79.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$329.04 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 1.70%. Analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.7177585 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.63, for a total transaction of C$179,737.85. In other news, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.63, for a total transaction of C$179,737.85. Also, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 39,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total transaction of C$614,125.50. Insiders sold a total of 61,813 shares of company stock valued at $996,636 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

