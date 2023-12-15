BMO Capital Markets Increases Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$203.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$200.00 to C$203.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$258.00 to C$250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$203.31.

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$150.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.57. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$139.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$217.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 37.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$168.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$182.14.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$415.23 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 55.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 4.8014113 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

