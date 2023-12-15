BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZHY) Trading Down 0.1%

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$11.10 and last traded at C$11.12. Approximately 57,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 332% from the average daily volume of 13,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.13.

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.72.

