Bokf Na Acquires 1,930 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Bokf Na boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCIT opened at $81.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average of $77.52. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.2613 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

