Bokf Na Acquires 347 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,881 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,774,723,000 after acquiring an additional 868,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,578,184,000 after acquiring an additional 392,811 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,865,614,000 after acquiring an additional 863,026 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,347,119,000 after acquiring an additional 185,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.76.

Boeing Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $256.29 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $257.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.53 and a beta of 1.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

