Bokf Na Acquires 5,889 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Bokf Na increased its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hess by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,128,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $833,171,000 after acquiring an additional 438,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $792,091,000 after acquiring an additional 113,189 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in Hess by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,359,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $576,939,000 after acquiring an additional 231,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hess by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,464,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,499,000 after acquiring an additional 264,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Hess stock opened at $143.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.07. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $113.82 and a 12-month high of $167.75.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.18.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

