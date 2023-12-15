Bokf Na Decreases Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $114.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $153.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.05.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.86%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.53.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

