Bokf Na Decreases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bokf Na lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,127,232,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 63,533.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $713,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,708 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after acquiring an additional 854,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. HSBC started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.39.

ServiceNow Trading Down 4.9 %

NYSE:NOW opened at $680.48 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $353.62 and a 1 year high of $720.68. The stock has a market cap of $139.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.15, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $623.33 and a 200-day moving average of $584.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

