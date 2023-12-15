Bokf Na Has $4.10 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Bokf Na grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,527,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 298.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,492,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 41,839.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 433,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,043,000 after purchasing an additional 432,623 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,952,000 after buying an additional 382,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.50.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP opened at $379.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.40. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.09 and a 1 year high of $380.29. The company has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.53 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

