Bokf Na Has $5.48 Million Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 64.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 115.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $120,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,469.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $58.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.08 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day moving average of $56.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.08 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALSN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALSN

About Allison Transmission

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.