Bokf Na Has $5.93 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,152 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $233.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $260.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.15 and a 200-day moving average of $212.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

