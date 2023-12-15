Bokf Na Increases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $326.18 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.65 and a 1-year high of $358.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.95.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

