Bokf Na Lowers Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bokf Na cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,768 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 17,278 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Target were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $141.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Target’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.