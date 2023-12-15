Bokf Na Lowers Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bokf Na cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,768 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 17,278 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Target were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Target Price Performance
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Target’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Target Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.07.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Target
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 home improvement stocks to renovate your portfolio
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- What is consumer discretionary?
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Jabil, Inc. manufactures value for shareholders
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.