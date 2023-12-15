Bokf Na Purchases 261 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bokf Na grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,230 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $99.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

