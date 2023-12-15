Bokf Na Reduces Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bokf Na trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.67.

ECL opened at $196.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.19. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.13 and a 12-month high of $201.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.90%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

