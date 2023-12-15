Bokf Na Sells 11,823 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bokf Na trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,603 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 11,823 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 12,998.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 13,128 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 259,510 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,731,000 after acquiring an additional 41,099 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,706 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.14.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $120.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.59. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $137.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

