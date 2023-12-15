Bokf Na Sells 1,857 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Bokf Na cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of CME Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $210.16 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $223.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.59 and a 200 day moving average of $201.41. The company has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $5.25 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,124.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $105,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,124.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CME shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

