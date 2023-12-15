Bokf Na Sells 2,331 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,255,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,863,000 after acquiring an additional 161,609 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,030 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $874,947,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,041,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,095,000 after acquiring an additional 48,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,972,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,601,000 after acquiring an additional 134,252 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $129.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $130.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.10.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.41.

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $388,227,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $411,406.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $407,008,053.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,525 shares of company stock worth $3,655,945. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

