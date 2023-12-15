Bokf Na Sells 2,996 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bokf Na decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.2% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.5% in the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $70.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.78. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

