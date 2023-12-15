Bokf Na Sells 343 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DEFree Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 98,818.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,451,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,906,784 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 41,880.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,938 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,326,177,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 936,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,493,000 after acquiring an additional 616,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. UBS Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.83.

Shares of DE opened at $388.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $373.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.93. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

