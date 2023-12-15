Bokf Na Sells 391 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bokf Na trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,175 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $121.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.93 and a 200-day moving average of $105.20. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $184.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.10.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

