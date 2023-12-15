Bokf Na Sells 424 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bokf Na lessened its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,540.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $270.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.63 and a 1-year high of $320.90.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.