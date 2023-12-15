Bokf Na Sells 6,933 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,933 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the second quarter worth about $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total value of $115,355.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.33, for a total transaction of $25,041.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,374.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total transaction of $115,355.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,440 shares of company stock valued at $6,891,364. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $210.49 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $188.44 and a one year high of $229.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.80.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

