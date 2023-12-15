Bokf Na Sells 8,483 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bokf Na lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 175,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,483 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 154 shares of company stock worth $2,948 and sold 5,026 shares worth $200,306. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 6.7 %

NYSE:USB opened at $45.33 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.52.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

