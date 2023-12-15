Bokf Na Sells 8,849 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Bokf Na decreased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,849 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 292.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 34.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after buying an additional 302,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $92.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.89 and a 200-day moving average of $81.99. The company has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.61. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $67.69 and a one year high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.439 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

