Bokf Na Trims Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bokf Na decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 22.0% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,052.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $767.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $397.06 and a 1-year high of $771.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $666.91 and a 200-day moving average of $653.65. The company has a market capitalization of $101.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.42 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.20%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $1,338,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,495,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,595 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,841. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.75.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

