Brokerages Set Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) PT at $46.00

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.33.
AMLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.55. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $41.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.24 million, a PE ratio of -737.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of -0.81.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $102.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.95 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 0.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.
