Brokerages Set IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Price Target at $102.25

Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.25.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
IDACORP Stock Down 2.5 %
IDA stock opened at $98.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.91. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $88.10 and a 52-week high of $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.81.
IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.37. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $510.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.
IDACORP Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.94%.
IDACORP Company Profile
IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.
