Brokerages Set IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Price Target at $102.25

Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on IDACORP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IDACORP Stock Down 2.5 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the third quarter worth $40,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 34.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

IDA stock opened at $98.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.91. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $88.10 and a 52-week high of $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.37. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $510.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.94%.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Get Free Report

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.