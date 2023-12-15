Brokerages Set ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Price Target at $85.29

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MAN

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $79.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.93. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $92.43.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 13.80%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 67.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ManpowerGroup

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $116,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,751,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,730,000 after buying an additional 49,461 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 11.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,622,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,581,000 after purchasing an additional 373,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,990,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,278,000 after purchasing an additional 78,884 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after purchasing an additional 739,380 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,780,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,392,000 after purchasing an additional 34,901 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.