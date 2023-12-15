Brookfield Infrastructure (TSE:BIPC) Shares Up 5.7%

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (TSE:BIPC – Get Free Report) traded up 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 48.18 and last traded at 48.16. 450,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 255% from the average session volume of 126,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at 45.55.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.45. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 42.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 51.74.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.