Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the November 15th total of 24,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Reinsurance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNRE. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Brookfield Reinsurance by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Reinsurance during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Reinsurance by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its position in Brookfield Reinsurance by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 467,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance in the second quarter valued at about $2,494,000. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Reinsurance Stock Performance

NYSE:BNRE opened at $39.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.28 million, a P/E ratio of 111.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.31. Brookfield Reinsurance has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Brookfield Reinsurance Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Reinsurance ( NYSE:BNRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Reinsurance had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 0.17%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Brookfield Reinsurance’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

About Brookfield Reinsurance

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

